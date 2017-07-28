The Lahore High Court Bar Association held their weekly protest to mount pressure on Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif to step down over the Panama case. The members wore black ribbons on their arms and hoisted black flag on the bar. Earlier, they held general house meeting where speakers took swipe at the government ministers for having offshore firms. Bar President Zulfiqar Ali Chaudhary said the lawyers just wanted resignation of PM Nawaz. “PM has lost justification to hold the public office,” he added. The lawyers held a different protest by

putting their fingers on their faces. The lawyers have been on the protest for the past four months.–Staff photo