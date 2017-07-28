LAHORE - Capital City Police Officer Muhammad Amin Vains Thursday handed over keys of a new house to the family of ASI Amin who got martyred in Kot Lakhpat blast. On the occasion, CCPO said that Lahore Police had offered sacrifices of 290 policemen for the security of the city.

Meanhhwile, police arrested 21 suspects during a search operation held in different parts of the provincial capital in the wee hours of Thursday. Police said that search operation was conducted in various localities of the city including Shadbagh,Gulshan-e-Iqbal and Tibbi City areas during which biometric device was used for identification of the residents..

Call for promoting harmony

Punjab Minister for Minorities Affairs and Human Rights Khalil Tahir Sandhu has stressed the need for promoting interfaith harmony.

He said this while offering dua at the house of victims of Lahore blast at Bhaar Colony Kot Lakhpat.

The minister paid tribute to the martyrs of the nation and expressed the resolve to extend complete support to the government and armed forces for rooting out the menace of terrorism. He said that as a Pakistani, he strongly condemned all the incidents of terrorism in the country. He expressed sympathies with the bereaved families and said sacrifices of their near and dear ones will never go waste.

0