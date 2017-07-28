Turkey to help Punjab in

organs transplantation

LAHORE: The Turkish Ministry of Health will collaborate with Punjab in human organs transplant, especially liver transplant. Turkey will train doctors, nurses in this field as well as transfer of technology. Turkish hospitals will provide liver transplantation facility to the Pakistani patients on subsidised rates. It was announced at a meeting Minister for Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education Kh Salman Rafiq and Minister for Primary and Secondary Health Kh Imran Nazir with the delegation of Turkish Ministry of Health at Civil Secretariat on Thursday. Director General International Affairs and European Union Ministry of Health Dr Oner Gunner led the delegation comprising transplant specialist Dr Murat Ozturk and Dr Mehmat Ali Aydin. Dr Oner Gunner said that 38 Turkish hospitals were successfully carrying out transplantation of liver, lungs, intestine, kidney and heart.–Staff reporter

Govt fighting malnutrition

LAHORE: Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare Imran Nazir Thursday said that the Punjab government is committed to lowering the malnutrition indicators. He was speaking at the “call to action event”, organised by the Planning and Development Punjab, in collaboration with the World Food Programme (WFP) at a hotel. The event was held to discuss Sustainable Development Goal-2 and reiterate the government’s commitment to achieving SDG-2, named ‘End hunger, achieve food security, improve nutrition and promote sustainable agriculture’. The minister said that his department had the right strategies and programmes currently under way to tackle the problem of malnutrition. He said the department was also prioritising the challenge of malnutrition in southern Punjab that depicted the highest malnutrition rates in the province through the inclusion of a new programme focused on southern Punjab.He commended the efforts of P&D Department and WFP in gathering key stakeholders together and reiterating the commitment to SDG-2 in the call-to-action event. Chairman Planning & Development Muhammad Jehanzeb Khan, while inaugurating the session, stressed that it was imperative for Pakistan to meet the targets laid out under the SDG-2 by 2030, especially with regard to improving mother and child nutrition.–APP

PFA seals ice cream factory

LAHORE: The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Thursday sealed an ice-cream factory on the charge of using substandard raw material. According to ADG Operations PFA, Rafia Haider, Honey Classic Ice-cream Kulfa factory situated at Ferozepur road was using vegetables, flavours and some chemicals in making ice-cream and was distributing it to marriage halls and catering companies. The team recovered 890 litres of ice-cream with no expiry date mentioned on it. It was stored in unhygeinic conditions.–Staff reporter

Punjab served notice over changing course of Indus

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Thursday issued notice to Punjab government in a petition challenging step of the government authorities for changing course of the Indus river in Mianwali. Chief Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah took up the matter and ordered the Punjab government to submit written reply until July 31. Abu Zar Naizi filed the petition alleging that the irrigation department changed the river course on political inference though there was no need of it. He submitted that changing course of river would adversely affect thousands of people living in the area. “People would lose their homes, he said, adding that the change would also damage agricultural land,” the court was told. He stated that police tortured the people who were protesting against this unjust decision. He made a request to the court for ordering the government to withdraw the decision.–Staff Reporter

RFC demands inclusion of minorities in electoral process

LAHORE: Members of the Parliamentary Religious Freedom Caucus (RFC) has identified 98 National Assembly constituencies which have significant number of minority voters in Pakistan out of which 23 constituencies have substantial margin of victory in favour of minority candidates. In a meeting organized by Pattan Development Organization yesterday, the FRC has also demanded direct elections against all quota seats complaining that electoral reforms bill was silent about the inclusion of minorities in the electoral process. Punjab Assembly members including Dr Noshin Hamid Ms. Shunila Ruth PTI, Ms Sadia Sohail, Mr. Shehzad Munshi, Ms Nabila Hakim Ali, Ms Nabira Indleeb and Ms Shazia Kamran attended the meeting among others. The members also demanded for enhancement in the minority quota seats as per their population. The parliamentarians also pledged to raise in-house demand for fair evaluation of religious minorities in the current census fearing an under count. Rabia Ghani from Pattan noted that the social audit also took place after 1998 census. Punjab Assembly members from various political parties who participated in the meeting pledged to proactively promote the cause of minorities in the elected houses to provide them enabling environment to exercise their political rights. They also noted that the lawmakers should be given appropriate support to carry out their legislative and oversight role effectively. The Caucus members highly appreciated the technical support and assistance provided by Pattan Development Organization, The Asia Foundation and the German Cooperation in this regard. –Staff Reporter

Punjab Healthcare Commission takes action against quacks

LAHORE: The Punjab Healthcare Commission on Thursday sealed 31 illegal businesses of quacks and initiated further legal proceedings against them. These centres were unlawfully working as dental clinics, laboratories and allopathic clinics, and were unqualified to render any kind of medical services. The clinics included: Mohsin Memorial Clinic, Moeen Dental Clinic and Khidmat Clinic in Rehmanpura and Icchra; Ghulam Haider Malik Clinic in Gulshan Riaz Colony; Auster Laboratory and Fakhar Pahlwan Haddi Jorr in Raj Garh and Sham Nagar; Iqbal Clinic, Ali Medical Store, Yashfa Medical Store, Malik Ameer Baksh Free Dispensary, Eisha Medical Store in Allama Iqbal Town; Imran Dental Clinic, Al-Taha Dental Clinic, Haleema Fiaz Welfare Clinical Lab, Madina Medical Complex, Madina Dental Clinic, Aisha Hospital and Farooq Dental Clinic in Baghbanpurra and Madina Colony; Mobeen Yunani Dawakhana, Al-Madina Lab, Rafeeq Pahlawan HadiJorr, Expert HadiJorr, Rana X-Ray Centre, Umer Dental Clinic and Tariq Homeopathic Clinic in Dhobi Ghat GT Road, whereas Nazim Dental Clinic, Umair Shams Dental Clinic, Cantt X-Ray and Laboratory, Eiba Pahalwan Haddi Jorr, Al-Hajj Muhammad Azam Ameen Haddi Jorr and Karmanwala Shifa Khana in Dharampurra and Sadar Cantt had been sealed.–Staff Reporter

Godown catches fire

Lahore: Goods worth millions of rupees were reduced to ashes when fire broke out in a godown at Bhatta Chowk on Thursday. The incidence took place near Airport Road. The officials of Rescue 1122 and Firebrigade rushed to the site and conducted operation. The firefighters managed to control the blaze after hectic efforts. However, no loss of life was reported. The cause of the fire was stated to be short circuit however the authorities say that they have launched an investigation.–APP