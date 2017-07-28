Lahore - NGO Bargad in collaboration with the Youth Affairs Department of Punjab Institute of Language, Art and Culture (PILAAC) launched a project titled ‘Transforming Communities for Peaceful Coexistence (TCPC), at Gaddafi Stadium.

In his address as chief guest, School Education Minister Rana Mashhood said the Punjab Textbook Board will play its part for the cause of promoting tolerance. The minister praised the project and assured the managers of his all-out support for the cause.

Human Rights and Minority Minister Khalil Tahir Sindhu said, “Such initiatives are the need of the hour as extremism has plagued Pakistan.”

Sabiha Shaheen, Executive Director of Bargad highlighted various aspects of the programme. Under the project, university student would be advocated for promoting tolerance from May 1 to March 31, she added.

“Through this project, we hope to achieve two goals – curbing hate-mongering and bringing in reforms,” she maintained.

After the launch, Bargad Executive Director Sabiha Shaheen announced that trained youth will carry out 10 social action plans to reach out to 60 communities.

Besides, the organisation will arrange multi-religious festivity. To make sure the message spreads more effectively, Bargad will run and organize mass media campaigns and seminars in Lawmaker Hina Butt and PILAAC Director General Sughra Sadaf also spoke on the occasion.