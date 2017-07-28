LAHORE - Parts of the country including Lahore received rainfall of varying intensities on Thursday, disturbing normal routine life by causing urban flooding, traffic mess and power outages.

The experts have forecast more rains with intervals during the next couple of days. Rain-thunderstorm occurred at scattered places in Sargodha, Gujranwala, Rawalpindi, Sukkur, Larkana, Hazara divisions, Kashmir and at isolated places in Malakand, Zhob, Lahore, Faisalabad divisions and Islamabad.

In Lahore, strong winds started blowing at noon that followed by rains. The rains started at around 1:30pm that continued intermittently for about one and half hour. Short bursts of downpour submerged roads and streets in several localities into knee deep water.

The inundated rainwater on roads caused traffic troubles. Massive traffic jams were witnessed on a number of important arteries. Several incidents of skidding of motorcycles were also reported from various parts of the City.

Maximum and minimum temperature in the City was recorded 37 and 28 degree Celsius respectively. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded 61 per cent.

According to the experts, seasonal low lies over north Balochistan. Monsoon currents are penetrating eastern and southern parts of country and likely to continue during next few days. A trough of westerly wave lies over Afghanistan and its adjoining areas.

Local meteorological department has forecast partly cloudy weather with chances of scattered rains for the City during the next couple of days.

Met office has forecast s rain-thunderstorm with isolated heavy falls at scattered places in Rawalpindi, Sargodha, DG Khan, Multan, Bahawalpur, Hazara, Mirpurkhas, Hyderabad divisions, Islamabad and Kashmir. Rain-thunderstorm is expected at isolated places in Malakand, Peshawar, Kohat, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sukkur, Larkana divisions. Hot and humid weather is expected elsewhere in the country.

On Thursday, Muzaffarabad received 45mm rain, Malamjabba 30mm, Kamra 23mm, Cherat 19mm, Lahore and Gujrat 18mm each, Moenjodaro 14mm, Jacobabad and Rohri 12mm each, Jhelum 11mm, Larkana 10mm, Chhor 09mm, Chakwal and Kakul 08mm each, Mianwali, Mangla, Sargodha and Garidupatta 07mm each, Rawalakot 06mm, Mangla 05mm, Zhob 04mm, Murree, Sargodha, Kotli and Pattan 03mm each, Dir, Joharabad and Rawalpindi 02mm each and Faisalabad, Sialkot, Islamabad, Balakot and Padidan 01mm each.