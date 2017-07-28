LAHORE - Michael Guinan, Public Affairs Officer along with Jamaluddin Ghazanfar from the US Consulate in Lahore have paid a visit to Punjab University Institute of Social and Cultural Studies. Dean Faculty of Behavioral and Social Sciences Prof Dr Zakria Zakir, faculty members from ISCS and Institute of Communication Studies were present on the occasion.

The delegation has visited the PU as part of the PU’s collaborative agreement with Arizona State University (ASU), US for the purpose of faculty development and academic exchange.

This collaboration is generously funded by the State Department, US. So far, 12 faculty members from the Institute of Social and Cultural Studies and the Institute of Communication Studies have visited ASU as part of the Scholar-in-Residence program. The aim of the program is the academic capacity building of the faculty in teaching and research. The delegation held a meeting with the alumni of the program to get their perspectives on the exchange experiences. Mr Guinan also met with the other faculty members including those who are selected to visit ASU in the upcoming semester. The alumni highlighted the personal and academic benefits of the exchange program between Pakistan and USA. Mr. Guinan thanked Prof. Dr. Zakria Zakar and Dr. Chad Haines, principal investigators from their respective institutions, for their excellent implementation of the program.