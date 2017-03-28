LAHORE - Under the supervision of CPSP President Prof Zafar Ullah Chudhry, the director of Advance Skills Department Prof Mahmood Ayyaz and Prof Abrar Ashraf Ali conducted Basic Life Support Course for under training doctors gradually.

The aim of this training is to provide the first aid in order to manage the person with heart attack. In the second stage, Nurses, Paramedical staff and the students of school and colleges are being provided with the training to make them expert in the field of emergency.

On this occasion, Prof Khalid Masood Gondal, Senior Vice President CPSP said that College of Physicians and Surgeons Pakistan is expanding the horizon of Basic Life Support Course to Public and basic medical training will essential for everyone in Pakistan so that the precious life of the messes can be saved and necessary to minimise the mortality rate.

The basic Life Support Course in mandatory part of College of Physicians and Surgeons Pakistan training it helps in saving the life of patient. On this occasion of International Conference of Society of Surgeons, more than 200 participants along with doctors and pharmaceuticals were given the training of Basic Life Support Course. This training course will be continue in collaboration with American Heart Association and College of Physicians and Surgeons Pakistan.