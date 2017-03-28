LAHORE - ­A young woman was stabbed to death by her in-laws in the name of so-called honour inside a beauty parlour in Factory Area police precincts Monday morning. The body was moved to the morgue for autopsy.

Police identified the lady as Farzana, 26, a resident of Madina Colony who was running a saloon in the main bazaar, Chungi Amarsidhu. Her husband, said to be a rickshaw driver, was at work when the incident took place in the populated locality.

Investigators said the woman was murdered by her relatives for “brining shame to the family”. Police yesterday arrested her father-in-law, Mian Khan, and brother-in-law Jibran in connection with the killing. The police also seized a dagger from their possession.

Locals told the police that two men forced their entry into the beauty parlour Monday morning and stabbed the lady to death. “The attackers slit her throat open with a dagger,” a police investigator said. “The body was lying in a pool of blood as police reached the crime scene.”

The victim’s father-in-law told the police that the lady was killed for developing relations with other men.

Forensic experts also visited the crime scene to collect evidences. Police later recorded the statements of the local residents and family members of the deceased. Further investigation was underway.

WOMAN CRUSHED UNDER CAR

A 55-year-old woman was crushed to death by a rashly-driven car in Kahna police area. The body was moved to the morgue as police were yet to ascertain her identity.

An eyewitness told the police that the woman was trying to cross the Ferozpur road when a speedy car ran over her. The driver along with the driven fled instantly. The woman died on the spot. The police Monday evening filed a criminal case against unknown driver and were investigating the accident with no arrest made yet.

WOMAN HIT BY STRAY BULLET

A woman received a stray bullet when she was strolling at the rooftop of her house in Nolakha police area. The victim was identified as Zainab. The lady was admitted to a hospital in critical condition. The police were investigating the incident.