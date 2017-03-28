LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said the institution of local government will be given more power and resources and their quantum will be determined through mutual negotiations.

“Unlike the Local government system of the Musharraf era, we have rest our Local Governments on accountability, and reward and punishment to enable the institution at the gross level not only to serve the public dedicatedly and devotionally but also feel being watched by a strict system of check and balances,” the chief minister said while speaking to participants of Local Bodies Leadership Convention at a local hotel on Monday.

He asked the local government representatives to serve people in their respective jurisdiction with diligence as the government aims to making this system as a means to change the lot of the poor and bring prosperity and justice at their doorstep.

In the new local government system, a mechanism of punishment and reward has been laid down and also that of the audit of the money spent and evaluation of the LG performance. “Those who delivered to the cause of serving the poor will be rewarded with more funds and appreciations while those performing poorly will be held accountable.”

Shehbaz also asked the representatives to play their part in timely completion of the development schemes and announced to get their input in the future major projects.

He directed the police and other administrative officers to extend full cooperation to the local government representatives in the discharge of their duties and the development schemes and warned of strict action if they neglected his instructions.

The CM said the present LG representation is a happy blend of old and young people and Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif wants to see them him real power in the development works and service to the people. At present, he added, a total of Rs 53billion have been doled out to the LC men while for more powers and resources negotiation will held between the two sides.

The CM said at his head a committee comprising eight to 10 local government representatives and the officials is being set up to take decisions in this regard.

“Accountability with power is equally important,” the CM said and reminded that during the Musharraf era no audit of the money spent by the LGs was conducted as no mechanism as such was evolved in the system at the time. “The dictator abhorred auditing as he wanted to use the LGs as his civil constituency to keep himself saddled in power for good.”

As a result of this, corruption crept in the system, the CM said, recalling the Attock district where the LG funds were ruthlessly misused. Shehbaz Sharif strictly refrained the LG people from bypassing merit to practice favourtism in recruitments.

The chief minister also dilated upon a number of development projects which the PML-N government has started at the provincial and the central level.

He said the power projects are being completed earlier to the stipulated time and the country will see end to the electricity loadshedding by the start of next year.

“All promises made to the people will be fulfilled and the development that could not take place since inception of the country will be done by during the PML-N government,” Shehbaz vowed.

Federal Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal, and Punjab ministers Rana Sana Ullah Khan, Raja Ashfaq Sarwar and Manshaullah Butt also spoke on the occasion.

CM OPENS EMERGENCY

SERVICE ACADEMY

Inaugurating the state-of-the art Emergency Service Academy at Tokhar Niaz Beg on Monday, Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif also announced regularisation of the remaining staff of the Rescue 1122 and framing of services rules for them next months.

The CM also saw the rescuers’ training in the academy and lauded their high standard of professionalism and skill and their passing out parade.

The Academy has been constructed with the cost of Rs908 million to train 1122-rescuers on modern lines and introduce them with emergency facilities of the international standards.

Addressing on the occasion, the chief minister said that Emergency Services Academy is a splendid institution which trains the rescuers to meet the challenges posed by natural calamities and helps out the people affected by earthquake and flood with dedication and hard work.

Shehbaz Sharif said although the building of academy is simple, still it is fully equipped with all needed facilities. “Only those nations progress which use their resources on the public welfare,” he added.

“The Academy reflects the cause for which Pakistan was created where people had to get facilities of health, education and safety. And it will amount to oppression on the nation if rulers are indulged in corruption and the departments, like Rescue 1122, are without proper facilities and the people are deprived of health, education and their rights.

He also stressed the need to join hand for the sake of humanity and those who are indulged in corruption should be held accountable. “The corrupt should be made accountable so that no-one in the future could nation of its resources.”

About the statements of PPP leaders, the CM said that those talking of capturing Punjab should announce to return 60 million dollars deposited in Swiss banks and seek pardon from the nation. “The Pakistani nation will give its decision in 2018 elections.

“If we did not deliver to the poor of the country, such a revolution will come that will ruin all,” he added.

Shehbaz further said that political and military leadership, traders and elite will have to come forward for the service of the masses otherwise the coming generations will not forgive us.

SAJID ZIA