LAHORE - The Punjab government’s lawyer on Monday pleaded the Lahore High Court to give some time to submit reply in a petition challenging powers by Punjab Food Authority to carry out its operation in southern Punjab.

Rana Saleem, a citizen, filed the petition and submitted that the authority had launched an operation in southern Punjab despite that it had no powers to do so. At this the court asked the lawyer who was representing Punjab Food Authority to tell the court if the authority could carry out its business in southern Punjab.

On it, the lawyer pleaded for some time so that he could come up with arguments on the powers of the authority. The court accepted his plea and granted him time for preparation of arguments.

PETITION AGAINST PRICE

HIKE IN EDIBLES

A writ petition was filed in the LHC challenging high prices of edibles including the price of chicken. The petitioner said that a fake crisis was being portrayed ahead of Ramazan – the holy month of fasting. The petitioner prayed the court to order the government to take action against those elements involved in price hike of daily used items.

PLEA AGAINST SECRETARY

A writ petition was filed in the LHC challenging appointment of Jahangir Anwar as acting secretary of Information department. Imran, a local citizen, had moved the petition. He said in 2016, Anwar was appointed as additional DGPR and then acting DGPR. He said acting secretary had also been holding the charge of DGPR.

He prayed that appointment of acting secretary be set aside as SC judgments did not allow such appointments. After hearing initial arguments of the petitioner, Justice Shahid Waheed of the LHC issued notice to Punjab government and to the acting secretary information to submit reply and adjourned hearing for two weeks.