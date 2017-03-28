LAHORE - Punjab University students from various departments staged a demonstration against hooliganism in New Campus by Islami Jamiat Talaba on Monday.

The protestors, who gathered under the umbrella of Pakhtun Education Development Movement (PEDM), also blocked Campus Bridge Road for several hours.

They demanded protection from the IJT ‘goons’ and called for a complete ban on the student organisations affiliated with political parties. They also demanded curb on the miscreants who attacked the cultural even of Pakhtun students.

The demonstrators also danced on traditional Pakhtun drum beats at the protest site.

Students were holding placards with ‘Ban Islami Jamiat Talaba’, ‘Say No to Jamiat’ and chanted slogans including ‘Pakhtun Mangy justice’ and ‘We want justice’.

Around 2 pm on Monday noon, members of PEDM reached the Campus Bridge infront of Chinese Consulate and blocked the Canal Road leading to Muslim Town More and Barkat Market. Police contingents also reached on the spot. Some policemen were also deployed at Punjab University hostels to avoid any untoward incident.

The protesters alleged IJT members in PU Sociology department mistreated other students and disrupted the academic activities.

On the other hand, Islami Jamiat Talaba spokesperson Taimur Khan maintained “three students Aneeb, Muneeb and Bilal of 3rd semester of Sociology Department also members of IJT reached department to give their final exam but the PEDM members snatched their mobiles and tortured them.”

“The situation defused when varsity Vice Chancellor intervened and assured papers of students will be held later in coming days,” Taimur added.

Jasim Baloch of Pakhtun Education Development Movement (PEDM) who hails from Turbat district of Balochistan told The Nation that the security of the students was at stake. “The University administration and Police were silent spectators during all the time,” he alleged.

Maqbool Baloch, who hails from Qila Abdullah, said “we don’t feel secure anymore in campus premises and concerns of females students from various areas of Balochistan are also at stake in the wake of open hooliganism of Islami Jamiat Talaba,” he said.

Female students from Sociology, Philosophy, History and Gender studies Department also participated in the protest. “We also support complete ban on student organisations which are politically affiliated. The academic activities are regularly disrupted due to intense situation at the campus,” they said.

Punjab Higher Education Minister Syed Raza Ali Gilani, in a meeting with Pakhtun Education Development Movement (PEDM) and Bloch Student Movement, assured the security of students and asked them to carry on their academic activities without any fear, says Jasim Baloch.

In a separate demonstration, dozens of male and female members of Islami Jamiat Talaba recorded their protest against ‘one-sided approach’ of police to handle the brawl between the students.

Last week several students got injured and few were hospitalised following a clash between students of Pakhtun Education Development Movement (PEDM) and Islami Jamiat-e-Talaba (IJT) at PU New Campus.

Both parties said separately they are waiting for the fact finding committee results made by Punjab Minister for Higher Education headed by PU VC Prof Dr Zafar Mueen Nasir and consisted of Director Students Affairs, Chairman Hall Council, SP Iqbal Town, Resident Officer, SHO Muslim Town and two student representatives from each student organisation.

The committee is investigating into the violence erupted outside Faisal Auditorium between two student organisations last week and will give recommendations in 10 days.

FAIZAN ALI WARRAICH