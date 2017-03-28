LAHORE - The Lahore Garrison University has initiated a special training course of “Certified White Collar Crime Investigator” for NAB regarding investigation of white-collar crimes.

Punjab Governor Rafique Rajwana was the chief guest at the inaugural ceremony held at LGU on Monday.

The course is arranged by LGU’s recently established “Digital Forensic Research and Service Centre” (DFRSC).

The governor, in his speech, paid tribute to Maj Gen (r) Obaid Bin Zakria, LGU vice chancellor, and NAB Lahore DG Maj (r) Syed Burhan Ali, by saying “such unique courses will become an example for other educational institutes”.

He further said that torture is not involved in white collar crimes and it is hard to identify such criminals. “But now the criminals won't remain at large,” he added.

“There always remain a space for introducing reforms in any law and Accountability Laws too need reformation but Parliament is here to do so. Our Government, too, is determined to eradicate corruption.

“White collar criminals have come to know that they would not be spared now at any cost from accountability.”

“Today, criminals are using modern techniques to commit financial crimes and other embezzlements and it is the need of the hour to train our officers accordingly. Such kind of courses would enhance the capabilities of our officers to resolve and bust such criminals,”said the NAB Lahore director-general.

The training will explain investigative techniques for solving White Collar Crimes, Anti-Money Laundering, Asset Tracing, Digital Forensics Investigation, Cyber-crimes and Cyber Security.

Some 35 seasoned investigating officers of NAB will attend the five-day course that will commence from 27th March to 31 March 2017.

The course will be followed by evaluation exam of candidates on 31st March 2017, and certificate of “White Collar Crime Investigator” will be awarded to successful candidates on the same day.

The course will facilitate the investigators with all necessary information that is required to unveil the white-collar crimes and criminals. Apart from that, DFRSC is also offering other courses such as Certified White Hat Hacker Course, Certified DNS Security Course, and Campus Network Design Course.

It has been a maiden course for NAB officers regarding Digital Forensic Training Session in Garrison University. The purpose of such courses is to promote modern techniques and standards of investigation and information security that are the dire need of present era.