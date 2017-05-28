LAHORE - An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Saturday sentenced death sentence for eight times to the killers of PTI leader Masood Bhatti his friend and guards.

The court also acquitted three others of the murder. PTI leader Masood Ahmad Bhatti, his three guards and a friend was shot dead near Mustafabad toll plaza on Lahore-Kasur Road in 2014. The PTI candidate for MPA slot for PP-175, his friend Zia Ahmad, and guards Khalid, Babar and Shabbir were going to Lahore from Kasur when they came under attack.

The Mustafabad police registered the murder case against 16 accused and invoked the Section 7 of Anti-Terrorism Act. The condemned included Rasheed, Riaz, Abdul Majeed, Sadiq, Mashooq and Arshad.