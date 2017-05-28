LAHORE - The Lahore High Court Bar Association Saturday put off its plan to launch movement against PM Nawaz Sharif till after Eidul Fitr.

The bar announced a week ago that it would launched a protest move against the prime minister over the issue of Panama leaks if the premier did not step down within seven days. However, it rescheduled yesterday its plan because of Ramazan.

Talking to reporters, the officebearers said the National Action Committee, constituted by SCBA and LHCBA to monitor the movement against the PM, would analyze the steps needed to run movement.

The Supreme Court Bar Association and Lahore High Court Bar Association gave seven-day deadline to the PM on May 20 the day when a clash between the ruling PML-N lawyers allegedly stormed the convention room.

LHCBA Vice-President Rashid Lodhi said the Joint Investigation Team cannot hold fair and independent inquiry of the Sharif family till the PM stays in office. The bar says proper planning for the movement against PM would be started after holy month of Ramazan. They said that the deadline given to the PM had already ended on May 27, so now the movement would be launched against him.