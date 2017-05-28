LAHORE - Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said that historic Ramazan package of over Rs9 billion will be given to provide relief to the people during the holy month.

For the provision of flour at the low rates, a subsidy of Rs8.78 billion will be given under which 10kg bag of flour will be available at Rs250 with subsidy of Rs125 and 20 kg bag will be available at Rs500 with subsidy of Rs250.

The Chief Minister stated that more than 318 Ramazan Bazaars have been set up across the province while model bazaars set up at various places will also work as Ramazan bazaars.

He said agriculture fair price shops have also been set up at all Ramazan bazaars where Rs20 per kg subsidy has been given at gram pulse, gram flour (basin), dates, apples and bananas, while ghee, cooking oil, chicken, eggs and sugar will also be available at low prices. He said more than 2,000 Madni Dastarkhawan have been set up all over the province where free Iftar and Sehr meals will be served. He directed the authorities to ensure that rates of all food items at Ramazan Bazaars and open market are displayed at prominent places and digital price boards should also be installed.

The CM said that edible items of good quality should be available abundantly and the benefits should reach the public at any cost. He said foolproof security arrangements should be made at all Ramazan Bazaars while provincial ministers and secretaries will pay visits to check price and quality of foodstuff while the cabinet committee on price control will monitor prices of foodstuff on daily basis. He said indiscriminate crackdown should be launched against profiteers and hoarders.

Shehbaz directed the authorities to ensure provision of all out facilities to the people visiting Ramadan Bazaars and added that sufficient parking arrangements should also be made outside Ramadan Bazaars. The Chief Minister said that he will personally monitor Ramadan Bazaars, adding administration and public representatives should discharge their duties diligently and efficiently.

Security steps

Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif presiding over a meeting of the Cabinet Committee directed the authorities concerned to ensure law and order during the holy month. The meeting reviewed in detail security arrangements for the protection of life and property of the people during Ramazan.

In his address, the Chief Minister laid stress on beefing up security to ensure peace and tranquility for which he directed the police and law enforcement agencies to perform their duties efficiently and diligently and stay alert during the holy month.

He specifically sought tight security arrangements for worship places. Shehbaz said to frustrate the nefarious designs of the anti-Pakistan elements all will have to discharge their responsibilities in an active manner. He said that additional police force should be deployed for the security of markets and bazaars and shopping centers. He said that cabinet committee should review law and order and security arrangements regularly. Provincial Ministers Rana Sanaullah Khan and senior officials attended the meeting. In another meeting, CM Shehbaz reviewed priorities of Annual Development Programme (ADP) 2017-18.

Addressing the meeting, the Chief Minister said special attention should be paid to the development of social sectors in ADP 2017-18 and added that ADP will provide relief to the people in real terms and ensure sustainable development.

He said record funds have been earmarked for the development of South Punjab and implementation on mega projects will be continued for the prosperity of people of the region. He said that project of provision of potable water will be started from South Punjab and development of underdeveloped areas is among the priorities of the government. Therefore, more funds will be allocated for the development and prosperity of far-flung areas under ADP, he added.

He said special measures will be taken for the development of the agriculture and welfare of farmers, adding a network of carpeted roads has been laid in rural areas under Khadam-e-Punjab Rural Roads Program and this program will continue during the upcoming financial year.

He said the saving of billions of rupees has been made by ensuring transparency in mega projects and the policy of saving will be continued in future as well. He said that provision of standardized medical facilities is mission of the government which will be fulfilled at all costs. He said all projects will complete in time by utilizing funds and the people will get fruits of the policies of the government, adding development and progress will continue at the same pace in the upcoming financial year.

Provincial Ministers Rana Sanaullah Khan, Ayesha Ghaus Pasha, Chief Secretary, Chairman P&D, secretaries of concerning departments and senior officials were present on the occasion.