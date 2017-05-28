LAHORE - The Punjab Government has abolished Rs1 fee on OPD tickets at hospitals across the province. The Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education and Primary and Secondary Healthcare departments have issued notifications in this regard. The medical superintendents of all teaching hospitals, DHQ and THQ hospitals have been directed to ensure compliance and display banners for public awareness. The decision will also be applicable on THQ hospitals, Rural Health Centers and Basic Health Units.
This news was published in The Nation newspaper. Read complete newspaper of 28-May-2017 here.