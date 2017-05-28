LAHORE - Plains of the country including the city remained in the grip of severe heat wave on Saturday with excessive loadshedding and water shortage adding to public woes.

Experts have forecast the prevailing harsh weather conditions to persist during the next 2-3 days.

Turbat and Sibbi remained the hottest places in the country where mercury ropse as high as 52 degree Celsius. Maximum temperature in Jacobabad was recorded 51C, Larkana50C, Dadu, Sukkur and Moen-jo-darro 49C, Noorpurthal, Rahim Yar Khan, Bhakkar, Kot Addu and Bahwalnagar 48C. Maximum and minimum temperature in Lahore was recorded 44C and 27C respectively. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded 20 per cent. People avoided unnecessarily coming out, decreasing traffic on otherwise busy roads at noon and in the afternoon. As usual, Lahore Canal attracted a large number of people including women and children. Not only youth but also elderly people were seen bathing. At some places even women were seen beating the heat by taking a dip in the mud colored canal water.

According to the experts, continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country.

Meteorological department has forecast hot and dry weather for most parts of the country including Lahore during the next 2-3 days.