LAHORE - Stage actress Honey Shehzadi Saturday moved the Lahore High Court, seeking pre-arrest bail in a case against her on charges of gun attack on a man.

Honey through her counsel filed the petition, submitting that Johar Town police implicated her in a fake case. She said she was not involved in any illegal activity. The petitioner said Johar Town police lodged an FIR against her after accusing her of getting involved in gun attack on Ahmad Bhatti. She requested the court to grant her pre-arrest bail.

Court moved against Press Secretary to CM

A writ petition Saturday was filed in the Lahore High Court challenging appointment of Shoaib Bin Aziz as Press Secretary to the Punjab Chief Minister.

Advocate Sheraz Zaka filed the petition and submitted that Shoaib Bin Aziz was found guilty in an inquiry conducted by Anti Corruption Establishment regarding bogus payments made to an advertising agency during his appointment as Director General at Public Relations department. He said criminal proceedings were lying pending against him before the court for last three years.

The petitioner said Shoaib Aziz was also a retired officer and he cannot become a press secretary while the tasks he was assigned were already being performed by Secretary Information and DGPR. He requested the court to bar him from serving as Press Secretary to the Punjab Chief Secretary.