LAHORE - Lahore High Court Chief Justice Syed Mansoor Ali

Shah Saturday administered oath to six newly-confirmed judges.

The new judges are Justice Shahid Mubeen, Justice Sardar Ahmad Naeem, Justice Raja Shahid Mehmood Abbasi, Justice Shehram Sarwar Ch, Justice Muhammad Sajid Mehmood Sethi and Justice Sardar Muhammad

Sarfraz Dogar.

The parliamentary committee on judges’ appointment had issued a notification by endorsing the decision of the judicial commission on the confirmation of the six judges. The oath ceremony held at Judges Lounge where other judges and the families of the newly confirmed judges were also present. After their confirmation, the strength of the confirmed judges rose to 44 among 58 judges. The constitutionally sanctioned strength of the judges at LHC is 60.