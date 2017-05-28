LAHORE - Local Government Secretary Muhammad Aslam Kamboh has suspended Municipal Officer Waqas Ahmed Sheikh Manawala, Sheikhupura, over negligence in his duties.

Talking to the media on Saturday, the secretary said that on the directives of Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Ramazan bazaars have been set up for providing quality and low-priced edible items to the people throughout the province and administrations have been ordered to strictly monitor all the arrangements in this regard. “No negligence or laxity will be tolerated in this regard,” he warned.