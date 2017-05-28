LAHORE - Punjab budget for the fiscal year 2017-18 is expected on June 5 at a special session of the Assembly. Sources say that as of now, June 5 has been suggested for the presentation of budget. However, the final approval of the date is subject to nod of the Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Spokesman for the Punjab government Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan told The Nation the next budget of the province would pro-poor. It (the budget) carries much relief for the layperson. It focus welfare and betterment of youth, women, agriculturalists and industrialists, he said.

The spokesman added that the budget document will be laid before public in due time. He said no new tax has been imposed while salary raise and increase in pension would be made in accordance with the federal budget. He said development of far-flung areas and supply of clean water and other basic facilities of health, education to them have been specially ensured in the upcoming budget in addition to new initiatives for progress and prosperity of the people.