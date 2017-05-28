The residents of UC-97 have been left in lurch as Chairman Mian Nisar Ahmed and Vice-Chairman Malik Usman have been locking horns over the use of funds. Both the public reps are from the ruling PML-N. According to residents, they have time and again made request to high-ups to get the issue resolved but to no avail. They say they have been cursing the day when they voted the PML-N candidates into power. The union council presents an ugly look, where heaps of garbage, sewer water oozing out of choked gutters in dilapidated streets, making the life of residents miserable.–Contributed by staffer Michael Karolus