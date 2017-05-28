LAHORE - A Wapda lineman was electrocuted on Saturday while working on main line in City Sheikhupura Circle, according to a spokesman of Lahore Electric Supply Company (Lesco).

The incident took place due to working on main line with precautionary measures.

The Lesco chief executive officer, taking the notice of the incident, has suspended City Sheikhupura Circle Operations Manager Muhammad Latif and four others over negligence.