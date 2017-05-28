LAHORE - The nation will observe the 19th Youm-e-Takbeer today to commemorate Pakistan’s status as seventh nuclear power in the world.

Yaum-e-Takbeer is special for the PML-N government as it had detonated the same day in 1998 five atomic bombs and the sixth few days later in response to the Indian four nuclear blasts. Pakistan had conducted the underground nuclear blasts in Chagi, Balochistan to formally announce its nuclear capability to meet any challenge to its survival and integrity from any side.

Pakistan proudly speaks about its impregnable defence mainly on the ground of its nuclear capability which has been recognised superior and better than India, which cherishes a long drawn dream against the integrity of Pakistan.

Aware of the ill intentions of the enemy, Pakistan embarked on the development of atomic bomb soon after India had conducted its first nuclear test in March 1974 when the government of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto was in place. Later every government continued Pakistan atomic programme in the face of severe opposition and economic and military sanctions by United States and other global powers.

Every government from ZA Bhutto to Nawaz Sharif truly believed that by the dint of atomic power, India will continue to pose a threat to its existence. As such a matching defence instrument was an imperative need.

The PML-N government, under Nawaz Sharif, had tested the nuclear bombs in the world gaze on May 28, 1998, beating every offer of money from the then US administration under Bill Clinton and other incentives and had followed what the massive aspirations at that time had demanded.

Chairman of Nawa-e-Waqt of Publication, late Dr Majeed Nizami, also played a vital role in motivating the Sharif government to nuclear test asked it to go for it without being overawed by Indian atomic blasts or the world pressure. Majid Nizami asked the Nawaz Sharif government to go with the public sentiments and aspirations which was nothing but declaring Pakistan as seventh nuclear power in the world. The PML-N, since it came to power after 2013 elections, has been enthusiastically celebrating the day. The party government has been arranging seminars, conferences and meetings to highlight value of country nuclear capability and its role in pre-empting execution of the nefarious intentions of the enemy. Under the auspices of the City Muslim League-N, a seminar has been arranged at the Alhamra. Minster for Railways Khwaja Saad Rafiq, PML-N City President Muhammad Pervez Malik among others will speak on the occasion.

Pervez Malik told The Nation that time has proved Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif decision to give a befitting response to the Indian nuclear tests was right. He said our nuclear capability is not only the pride of the nation but the whole Muslim world. “Pakistan as nuclear state has contributed in a big way to make the defence of the country invincible,” he added.

Malik said that the enemy many times cast evil eye on Pakistan but it never dared take action mindful of the fact what devastating reply it will receive. Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif has congratulated the nation on Yaum-e-Takbeer. In his message on Yaum-e-Takbeer, the chief minister said that with the blessings of Allah Almighty, Pakistan became a nuclear power on May 28, 1998 and this day holds special significance in the political and defence history of the country.

“This day will be remembered forever in Pakistan.”

Shehbaz said that May 28 represents the public aspirations and national solidarity when Pakistan emerged as the first Muslim nuclear state the world over. The Muslim League has the honour of making the defence of Pakistan unshakable and will also get the credit of making the country strong economically, he added.

On this historic and memorable day, the CM said, he pays tributes to all those who played their active role in making the defence of the country impregnable.