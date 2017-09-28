LAHORE - Tourism Development Corporation of Punjab celebrated World Tourism Day on Wednesday at Alhamra Arts Council to highlight social, cultural, political and economic value of tourism in Pakistan.

The theme of this year given by the UNWTO (United Nation World Tourism Organisation) was ‘Sustainable Tourism’. A large number of people from different walks of life attended the seminar and an exhibition ‘Explore Punjab’ at Alhamra Arts Gallery. Education Minister Rana Mashood, Advisor to CM for Tourism Rai Haider Ali Khan, TDCP MD Ahmer Mallick, journalist Sohail Warraich, WCLA DG Kamran Lashari addressed the seminar.

Minister for education, Rana Mashood said, “God has given everything to Pakistan and if we said the Pakistan is the heaven of tourism, it is not wrong. The TDCP recently upgraded its Patriata chairlift and cable car for the safety and facility of the tourists. TDCP Cholistan rally ‘Pakistan biggest Motor sports event’ became popular among national and international tourists and has become permanent feature of the TDCP events,” he said.

Sohail Warraich said “Lahore is a hub of cultural activities. The fault is not in the government it is in our selves. How many of us have tried to visit the tomb of Mughal Empress Nur Jahan and study her entire history. How many people have offered ‘Fateha’ at her graveyard and introduced her as a female icon.

“On the World Tourism Day, let us make a commitment to promoting our local tourism and our real heroes as a mean of improving the image of Pakistan and core values of peace, harmony and tolerance that are defining characteristics of a society,” he said.

Kamran Lashari said, “Tourism promotes soft image of a country at international level and puts it on the path of progress and development therefore Punjab Government is taking effective measures to strengthen the tourism industry. Better image of Pakistan can only be presented through sports and cultural ways. Our young generation is not aware of ancient culture, heritage and religious diversity,” Lashari said.

The photo exhibition was inaugurated by Rana Mashood in which more than 100 pictures have been put on display by emerging and top artists. In the gallery all regions Northern, Central and South Punjab were covered with beautiful landscapes, lakes, street life, village life, historical monuments of Punjab including Mughal, Sikh, Colonial and modern architectures.

Separately, Walled City of Lahore Authority in collaboration with motorcyclists association of Punjab took out a rally to celebrate World Tourism Day. 70 bikers participated in this rally. The rally started from cavalry ground and ended at Huzoori Bagh, Lahore fort. Bike rider Saniasi Baba said, “Pakistan is a beautiful country and it is our duty to protect and promote it. We all have gathered to Walled city on bikes to celebrate this day and promote a message of peace across the globe,” he said.

Deputy Director (WCLA) Tania Qureshi said, “Walled City of Lahore is trying its best to preserve the heritage and promote sustainable tourism. For this mission we are collaborating with different private groups. We will soon be launching guide tours with new attractions and interests for tourists,” Tania said,