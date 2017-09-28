Deputy Inspector General of Police (Operations) Dr Haider Ashraf Wednesday visited Thokar Niaz Baig and Model Town areas to review security arrangements on the routes of main mourning processions. While talking to reporters, the officer said that city police mounted one of the biggest security operations in Lahore to ensure foolproof security for the mourners during Muharramul Haram. DIG Haider Ashraf said that search and combing operations were being carried out in different parts of the city to hunt down suspected elements. He said that the city police department will utilize all available resources to ensure best security arrangements on Ashura (10th of Muharram).