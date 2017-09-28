LAHORE - A bailiff produced a man before the Lahore High Court after securing his release from a landlord of Sheikhupura district on Wednesday.

The man, Naseer Ahmad, alleged local landlord tortured him, resulting in damage to his eye-sight. However, the hearing on his plea was adjourned for some other day as Justice Muhammad Anwarul Haq was on leave.

Accompanied by his brother Laal Bakash and lawyer, victim Naseer was mum and could move with the help of his brother. His relatives were reluctant to share the story with the media.

Laal just told The Nation that his brother Naseer was tortured when he asked his employer Jabir for salary. “Earlier, Jabir promised he would pay Naseer Rs 10,000 every month but he paid him Rs5000 later. When employee demanded the rest amount, the employer subjected him to torture and put him into detention,” Laal alleged.

He refused to reply if local police were approached or not. Naseer’s eyes, as appeared from his face, were fine except a bruise under his right-eye, but he appeared to be frightened while sitting on chair. “Torture has made him blind,” a man at the court said with hesitation.

Despite repeated attempts, Bhakhi Police could not be reached for comment. The bailiff, appointed by LHC Justice Muhammad Anwarul Haq, produced the victim with the help of Sheikhupura’s Bhakhi Police.

Court issues notice

to IGP, ECP

The Lahore High Court Wednesday issued notice to the Punjab police inspector general, Punjab government and the ECP in a petition for disqualification of PML-N MPA Shah Jahan.

A citizen moved the petition submitting that a boy servant was tortured to death and his dead body was found from the house of MPA Shah Jahan.

The petitioner prayed the court that the MPA should be disqualified over the death of the boy at her home and added that she was responsible for his death because it happened at her house.

After hearing initial arguments of the petitioners’ counsel, Justice Syed Shahbaz Ali Rizvi issued notices to IGP, government and ECP, and sought replies.

In Hafiz Saeed’s detention case, the LHC issued notices to Punjab government for October 2.