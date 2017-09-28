LAHORE - Pakistan Red Crescent Chairman Dr Saeed Elahi has said that first aid from a trained person till arrival of rescue workers could be decisive in saving a precious human life. Speaking at concluding session of three-day workshop for journalists on first aid at a local hotel on Wednesday, he said that a trained first aider was need of every household. The Pakistan Red Crescent Punjab Provincial Branch arranged the workshop participated by journalists from print and electronic media.

Participants were given demonstration as to how react in case of fainting, angina pain, heart attack, shock, burn injuries, electrical shock and fracture during road mishaps. Secretary PRC Punjab Abdul Majid Chaudhary said that such training could add more to the skills of journalists. At the end, Dr Saeed Elahi distributed certificates among the participants.