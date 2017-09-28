Beneficiaries of Nawaz plots served notices

NAB has served notices on 13 beneficiaries of illegal allotment of plots by former PM Nawaz Sharif. The notices were served on them through the SHO concerned and the NAB DG in the case against ex-premier opened following the July 28 SC verdict. A letter written by DG NAB to the CCPO speaks: “The Bureau is conducting an investigation against Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, ex-PM and others for corruption and corrupt practices in allotment of Plots in LDA (allotment category).” The NAB has summoned the cops concerned on 29th and asked the CCPO to depute the officer in serving notice not below the rank of ASI. Those who were served notices included Ch Abdur Rehman of Johar Town, Lahore, Syed Fariduddin Ahmad of Club Lane, GOR-1 Lahore, Syed Ali Kazmi of Army Flats Sher Pao Bridge Colony Lahore, Muhammad Ishfaq and Ehsanul Haq of Rays 12-Whadat Road Lahore, Syed Hasnat Ahmad New Muslim Town Lahore, Col (R) Ghazanfar Ali Khan of New Garden Town, Muhammad Khan of Allam Iqbal Town , Muhammad Sarwar from Kamonky, Rukan Din of Mian Mir Colony Lahore, Nazim Ali Shah OF Makkah Colony Gulberg and Khalid Akhtar of Faisal Colony Lahore. –Staff Reporter

Orange Line progress reviewed

Adviser to Chief Minister and Chairman of the Steering Committee for Orange Line Metro Train (LOMTP) Kh Ahmad Hasan chaired a meeting to review progress on the project on Wednesday. Unveiling ceremony of the first shipment of rolling stock will be held at depot at Dera Gujran on October 7. Kh Ahmad Hasan directed making metro stations at Islam Park and Salamt Pura model stations and concluding the task by the October 15. He directed employing more labour at these points for this purpose. He asked for undertaking survey of roads which will be used for carrying rolling stock to depot at Dera Gujran and directed traffic police for providing escort pilots for leading the carriers. He urged all the relevant utility services departments for finalizing their arrangements. –Staff Reporter