LAHORE - The Lahore High Court Wednesday ordered the Punjab government to take disciplinary action against the Housing and Urban Development Department officials for cancelling allotment of a plot to a citizen in violation of rules. Justice Shahid Waheed passed the order on petition moved by Ghulam Muhammad, observing that the court being protector of the fundamental rights of citizen had not only the power and jurisdiction but also an obligation to grant relief in exercise of its jurisdiction to the victims whose rights had been flagrantly infringed. The judge also ordered the authority to pay him Rs10,000 as costs/exemplary damages to the petitioner. Earlier, an additional advocate general argued that since the petitioner had breached the terms and conditions of the allotment he could not make a ground that cancellation was invalid. Ghulam Muhammad through his counsel had challenged decisions by the housing secretary and other officers concerned on the cancellation ownership of his seven-marla plot allotted to him during 1976 in a low income housing scheme of Chiniot.