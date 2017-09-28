LAHORE - A woman on Wednesday filed a petition in the Lahore High Court seeking contempt proceedings against former prime minister Nawaz Sharif over his alleged anti-judiciary speech.

Amna Malik, president of Arman Welfare Foundation, moved the petition through Azhar Siddique advocate and submitted that Nawaz Sharif once again attacked judiciary in his speech.

She has maintained in her plea that the ex-PM made hate speeches against the institutions while “Pemra silence shows bias and mala fide in order to protect the agenda of the ruling party”.

Her counsel stated that Pemra Chairman Absar Alam did not comply with the previous order of the court in which he was directed to ensure that no TV channel would telecast any such speech.

The petitioner has requested the court to initiate contempt proceedings against Nawaz Sharif and the Pemra chairman for not complying with the court orders.

In a separate but similar development, the Lahore High Court Bar Association condemned protocol of Nawaz Sharif during his appearance before the court. The bar leaders questioned that under what capacity he was enjoying the protocol of prime minister. They appealed the chief justice of Pakistan to take notice over the issue.

In a general house meeting organised by LHCBA, the lawyers said that the deposed PM also made hate speeches against the state institutions.

Bar President Zulifqar Chaudhary said that it was very unfortunate that a man who was disqualified by the apex court was enjoying PM’s protocol. “It is surprising that those ruled for more than 35 years are raising questions,” he added.

The LHCBA president warned that Nawaz Sharif must be careful while uttering words against the judiciary.

LHCBA former president Pir Masood Chishti said that Nawaz-regime is the worst example of dictatorship and “the accused appearing before courts with protocol are raising questions on the judiciary”. The lawyers vowed that they would not accept any attack on the judiciary.

Appeal against

Musharraf dismissed

The Lahore High Court on Wednesday dismissed an intra-court appeal against former president Pervez Musharraf for allegedly ridiculing judiciary as not maintainable.

A division bench, comprising Justice Ayesha A Malik and Justice Jawad Hassan, dismissed the appeal and upheld the decision of the single bench. Earlier, the court of Justice Shahid Karim rejected a request seeking criminal proceedings against the former army ruler.

A resident, Nadeem Butt, moved the appeal alleging that Musharraf gave statements against the judiciary. Petitioner counsel Rana Asadullah Khan pointed out that Musharraf in his recent interview with electfonic media uttered derogatory remarks about judiciary.