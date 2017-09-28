LAHORE - PPP leader Manzoor Wattoo Wednesday said it was time for the opposition parties to get united and play their role for the strengthening of national institutions which he believed were under threat due to irresponsible attitude of the PML-N.

“The PML-N is undergoing a crisis like situation at the moment after the Panama leaks. It is attacking the judiciary and other institutions which may lead to a total chaos”, he said while addressing a press conference at his Model Town residence here. He said PPP was not standing with the PML-N in the present situation and was apprehensive of its moves to weaken the national institutions. “In such a situation when the opposition parties need unity in their ranks, some parties are active to change the opposition leader in NA for their vested interests. The talk of changing the opposition leader in the present situation is tantamount to supporting the government’s agenda to weaken the institutions”, Wattoo remarked.

He said that efforts to divide the opposition at this time would disappoint the people already in s state of confusion about country’s future. He lauded the role played by Syed Khurshid Shah as leader of the opposition, saying that he sagaciously handled the issue of resignations of opposition members during the sit-ins and also protected their rights including their salaries. Wattoo claimed that the PTI and the MQM lacked the numerical strengthen to bring their own opposition leader. Khurshid Shah still enjoys the support of 46 members whereas the PTI had only 26 members in the House, he added.