LAHORE - A delegation of China Railway Construction Corporation International, at a meeting with Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif Wednesday, expressed interest in investment and cooperation in the field of infrastructure and other sectors.

China Railway Construction Corporation International chief Zhou Lei appreciated the performance of Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif, saying: Shehbaz played an important role in the transformation of Pak-China relations into economic cooperation.

He went on to say: “Shehbaz Sharif is very popular in China due to his hard work and unusual abilities and the Chinese people value the performance of Shehbaz. Shehbaz has burnt the midnight oil for speedy completion of CPEC projects in a transparent manner.

“The friendship of the people of Pakistan and China is a unique phenomenon and we are desirous of extending cooperation with the Punjab government in infrastructure and other fields. Projects will be carry out in Punjab with the spirit of ‘Punjab Speed’.”

Speaking on the occasion, the CM said that Pak-China friendship has become an example for other nations as the relations are touching new heights due to the CPEC.

He said the CPEC is such a precious gift of the Chinese government and the President Xi Jinping for the people of Pakistan and it has further strengthened the bilateral friendship.

“Pakistani people can never forget this economic cooperation of China. Work has been carried out with an unusual speed on energy, infrastructure and transport projects in Punjab and in other parts of Pakistan under the CPEC. Due to the completion of energy-related projects, thousands of megawatt electricity has been included in the national grid, he added.

Shehbaz said the 1320MW Sahiwal Coal Power Project has broken the world record of speedy completion.

Condemned: Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif strongly condemned the incident of unprovoked firing by Indian army at Nakial sector at the Line of Control. He has expressed deep sense of sorrow and grief over the martyrdom of a citizen due to Indian firing and extended sympathies with the family of the martyred citizen.

He has also prayed for early recovery of the injured. He has said that targeting of the civilian population by the Indian army is highly condemnable and added that India is continuously engaged in violation of human rights.

\He said that India should not remain in any delusion as the brave armed forces of Pakistan have the fullest capability to give a befitting reply to the Indian aggression and the whole nation is also standing by the army.