LAHORE - Religious figures of various schools of thoughts have stressed the need of promotion peace, unity, harmony, and brotherhood for national progress and prosperity.

Speaking at an Ulema Conference at Khatam-e-Nawubat Islamic Research Center Jamia Masjid Gol Ghulam Muhammad Abad on Wednesday, they said that peace is imperative for rapid development. “Therefore, we should play our effective role for promotion of peace in the country to foil nefarious designs of the miscreants.”

They also condemned the suicide attacks and terrorism activities on the name of Islam and demanded implementation on ban on spread of hatred and sectarian basis material.

Speaking on the occasion, Pakistan Ulema Council Chairman Sahibzada Zahid Mehmood Qasmi said that some forces want to create rifts on religion and lingual basis. For this purpose, he stated, these elements are dividing the nation into sects and sub-sects to weaken the country.

Qasmi said that some international forces are also hatching conspiracies on sectarian basis to shatter Muslim unity as they have done it in Iraq and Syria where earlier Al-Qaeda was dominating and now Daesh (ISIS) is prevailing and all these outfits are directly involved in terrorism.

He said that a missile was shot towards Makkah Mukarramah besides committing a suicide attack nearer Madinah Munawwarah, two most sacred places for Muslims.

“The enemy of Islam is trying his optimum to divide Ummah on sectarian basis. Islam is a religion of peace, tolerance, unity and brotherhood,” he added.

Shah Nawaz Farooqi said that safe and secured atmosphere is a basic right which should be provided to every citizen of the state. He stressed that Pakistan’s defense is not only our duty but our first and foremost responsibility to make it invincible on all borders.

“We should also play our dynamic role collectively to maintain law and order in the country,” he urged.

Farooqi said that anti-Islam forces are using various tactics to sabotage peaceful atmosphere and for this purpose they are using young generation especially students for suicide attacks and armed clashes besides promoting unrest and sectarian differences but the divine religion does not allow such practices as it promotes peace and safety.

Abdur Rasheed Hajazi said that Islam is a religion of peace and tranquility. “It is need of the hour to promote its valuable teachings in the world,” he added.

Yaseen Zafar said that peace is prerequisite of national progress. “Pakistan has experienced the toughest situation due to suicide attacks and bomb blasts during last few years. The notorious elements hit mosques and Imam Bargahs equally and all these were painted red with blood of innocent people.

“In these circumstances, the Pak Army took right step for launching Operation Zarb-e-Azb and Raddul Fasaad which have eliminated the terrorism network in the country to a large extent.”

However, he added, we should do work collectively for eradication of sectarianism from our society once for all and in this connection Ulema Conference is an appreciable step.

Faisalabad District Bar Association Secretary Mian Tahir Mehran said that the lawyers’ community will not allow anyone to defame Islam on name of ‘Jihad’. “Pak Army is performing its duty honestly. Therefore, no one would be allowed to hint upon army character,” he said.

Yousuf Anwar, Saeed Ahmad Asad, Sahibzada Pir Faiz Rasool, Yaseen Zafar, Mufti Muhammad Tayyab, Riaz Kharl, Abdus Saeed, Prof Shamsur Rehman, Allama Shabbir Ahmad Usmani, Azizur Rehman Raheemi, Haq Nawaz, Muhammad Nawas, Qari Shabbir Ahmad Usmani, Dr Iftikhar Naqvi, Mufti Shahid Jameel, Mufti Arif Jameel, Hafiz Muhammad Shaaban Siddiqui, Hafiz Muhammad Tayyab Qasmi, Abdul Mannan Usmani, Muhammad Mushtaq Lahore, Qari Ahmad Ali Nadeem, Umar Qasmi, Dr Mumtaz Hussain and others also spoke on the occasion.

Later, a unanimous proclamation was also presented in the conference, which condemned the unrest, lawlessness and terrorism in the name of Islam.

The scholars of all sects were also appealed to promote real message of Islam besides foiling the nefarious designs of the anti-Islam and anti-Pakistan elements by forging unity among all ranks.

The proclamation also vowed to support Pak Army at all fronts for solidarity and sovereignty of Pakistan.