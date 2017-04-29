LAHORE - The Anti Corruption Establishment (ACE) is going to frame more charges against Young Doctors Association’s (YDA) office bearers while applications for registration of FIR against them are also lying pending with police station concerned.

A couple of months ago, a clash occurred between ACE and YDA when a team of ACE Lahore Region visited Services Hospital to arrest over 15 nominated accused persons, including YDA Senior Vice-President Dr Atif Majeed Ch, former MS Services Hospital Dr Umar Farooq Baloch, former President YDA Dr Hamid Butt, Dr Farhan Shahi,

Dr Basharat Gill and other health officials, contractors and paramedics.

Both the parties blamed each other for manhandling and lodged complaints with police station concerned which are lying pending so far.

The ACE sources said that all the accused had been booked by the provincial watchdog of corruption under different charges. They said a judicial action against doctors and others was approved by ACE director general, being a competent authority.

The ACE had lodged a complaint with the Shadman Police for registration of an FIR against doctors for interfering into the state affairs and hindered in arresting the accused.

The ACE officer said that they had no personal vendetta against any accused doctor or other health official.

As per FIR registered with ACE police station which was registered after a thorough probe in August last year there were different charges, including malpractices in Local Purchase of Services Hospital, worth millions of rupees, misuse of authority and other issues relating to procurement”, an officer said.

He claimed that YDA office-bearers were nominated in the same FIR for running a canteen for commercial purposes without having any legal authority.

A senior officer of ACE told this scribe, “We are on it and we have found that top office bearers of YDA are drawing double salaries.”

When contacted an office bearer of YDA said that issue is about to be settled and hopefully it would be done on Saturday (today) in a confidential meeting.