LAHORE - The Lahore High Court Friday summoned the Defence secretary on a petition seeking transfer of army’s ammunition depot from a civilian area of Thokar Niaz Baig to some other area.

Justice Ebadur Rahman Lodhi of the LHC passed the order on a petition filed by a local woman, Zubaida. The woman petitioner stated that ammunition depot could not be established in populated areas because it could be dangerous for the locality. She said the government had imposed ban on construction in the area due to ammunition depot.

Earlier, the court observed that it was told that the matter of the depot was under consideration for its transfer to some other place but later some officials had changed their stance. At this, the judge summoned the secretary to submit reply. The court adjourned hearing until May 10.

In a separate petition, the LHC directed the environment secretary and Punjab Environmental Protection Agency director general to come up with a reply about alleged cutting of trees across the city.

The court also summoned record of cutting trees for mega projects including orange train, signal free corridor project and widening if canal road project. Sheraz Zaka advocate argued on the case.

He said Lahore had become the most polluted city and the authorities were doing nothing for its safety. After hearing his arguments, the court adjourned the hearing for a month.