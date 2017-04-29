LAHORE - Centre for International Relations Italy’s Chairman Prof Dr Andrea Margelletti has said National Action Plan is a not a national but an international plan to combat terrorism.

He said that that Pakistani government was doing more to counter terrorism and there was no Islamic terrorism. He was addressing a seminar on "European Perspective on the Issue of Terrorism in Pakistan and Afghanistan" organised by Pakistan Study Centre on Friday.

Eminent political scientist Prof Dr Hasan Askari Rizvi, former ambassador Javid Husain, AIG Punjab Police Dr Ejaz Hussain, Director Pakistan Study Centre Prof Dr Massarrat Abid and Dr Gabriele Iacovino and Dr Francesca Manenti from Centre for International Relations, faculty members and students were present on the occasion.

Addressing the seminar, Prof Dr Andrea Margelletti said that Islam is a religion of peace but there were organizations and groups who were committing terrorism under the name of Islam. He said that Pakistan was not known in Europe before 9/11 but things have changed after the incident. While throwing light on Italy's alliance with Nato and especially with USA, he said that 9/11 was not only an attack on the USA but on western civilization also.

He said that the perception about terrorism in Afghanistan and Pakistan has changed due to two reasons that Taliban and jihadists were regional problem and ISIS had changed the international scenario.

Concluding the speech, he said that if one did not identify his enemy, one would not be able to combat. Dr Ejaz Hussain shared his views saying that there was difference between scientific laws and tendencies or regularities when it comes to terrorism. He said that terrorism was a global issue and a cyclic process. He said that the reasons behind the cycles of terrorism were hide and seek between agencies and militants, inability to maintain a continued level of counter terrorism efforts and avoiding escalation all the time.

Ambassador Javid Husain was of the view that Pakistani government condemned terrorism. He said that US policy in combating terrorism in Afghanistan has four lapses.

“Firstly US had completely shifted its resources and attention from Afghanistan to Gulf which provided that space for Taliban to gain power. Secondly in deciding composition of new government in Kabul, the US totally neglected Taliban. Thirdly, for more than ten years, US searched for the solution for the issue through military means. Fourthly, while establishing government in Kabul, US enthusiastically tried to infuse western political values in Afghanistan. India and Afghanistan governments must be forbidden by international community to stop supporting terrorism in Pakistan,” he said.

Prof Dr Hasan Askari Rizvi pointed out the historical nature of relations between the two countries. He said that terrorism must be addressed through four different angles. “One is military and intelligence, second one is non-military mechanism, third is societal and religious leaders and fourth is media houses,” he said.

STUDENTS HONOURED

Punjab University students of various departments participated in Youth Carnival – 2017 organised by Institute of Space Technology, Islamabad and obtained prominent positions.

In mime competition students including Sara Tariq, Wajahat Aurangzaib, Mohsin Baig, Hamza, Muhammad Arsalan, Zain ul Abdeen & Azmat Majeed while in singing duet Ghufran Chishti & Zainab ur Rehman and in flash-back film Hamza grabbed first positions respectively.

Students including Atta Subhani, Muhammad Arsalan, Umar Dastgir, Awais, Haider, Nouman, Bilal Ahmad, Maisam Abbas, Musa Kazmi, Ahmad Gulzar, Sabtain Raza and Zain ul Abdeen obtained third position in fashion walk.

PHD DEGREES AWARDED

Punjab University has awarded four PhD degrees to the scholars in which Arshad Maqsood Malik S/o Malik Khaliq Dad Khan in the subject of Geology after approval of his thesis entitled “Petroleum Prospects of Paleocene Carbonate Rocks of Kohat-Potwar Area (Upper Indus Basin) Pakistan: A Sedimentological Analysis”, Masoud ul Sharif S/o Muhammad Sharif in the subject of Islamic Studies after approval of his thesis entitled “Women Empowerment Movement and Reforms in Family Law of Pakistan and Egypt (Analytical Study)”, Asma Ibrahim D/o Muhammad Ibrahim in the subject of Agricultural Sciences (Plant Pathology) after approval of her thesis entitled “Genomic Diversity of Root Knot Nematodes and Development of Induce Systemic Resistance (ISR) against M. Incognita in Vegetables” and Anser Mahmood Chatta S/o Muhammad Boota Chatta in the subject of Zoology after approval of his thesis entitled “Studies on Changes in Chemical and Microbial Load in Fresh and Frozen Farmed Carp Fish Species for Comparison to International Fish Quality and Food Safety Standards”.

RESULTS

Punjab University Examinations Department has declared the results of B.Ed (Bachelor of Education) supplementary examination 2016, B.Ed (special needs) second annual 2015 & first annual 2016 and Doctor of Pharmacy 4th Professional second annual examination 2015 (updated). Details are also available at PU website www.pu.edu.pk.