LAHORE - The Lahore High Court Bar Association Friday announced ‘All Pakistan Lawyers’ convention on May 13 to devise strategy for their movement against Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif to pressurise him to step down.

Flanked by other officebearers, LHCBA President Ch Zulfiqar told the media after Friday prayers that they would call lawyers convention on May 13 as PM Nawaz had not resigned over their call to hold impartial probe in Panama leaks case.

Last week, the LHCBA gave ultimatum to PM Nawaz to leave the office; otherwise, they would launch a countrywide movement against him. The lawyers of all bar councils and associations are unanimous on the issue of resignation. However, they were divided on immediate call for running countrywide movement. Zulfiqar claimed that their move was apolitical, saying that every lawyer may have affiliation with a political party but the affiliation with bar is above all.

He rejected impression of association of three bar representatives with opposition parties. He stated that the bar was fighting for the supremacy of law and to oust the corrupt rulers for a welfare state. He said they had no political agenda. Zufiqar said they contacted representatives of all bars and they were eager to attend the convention.

Finance Secretary Zaheer Butt said: “I am Butt by cast, but he will prove that all Butts aren’t Gullu Butt. I will lead the move to oust Gullu Butts.” LHCBA Vice President Rashid Lodhi said the PM should have resigned after their demand to prove himself democratic PM.

He stated there were reservations that JIT could not hold impartial investigation against the PM. He said the lawyers of Lahore always initiated successful movements and this would also be a successful movement.

Secretary Amir Saeed Rawn said they took all bars into confidence over the moot.

He termed the PM threat to the country after his meeting with Indian tycoon Jindal.

He questioned as to why PM had a secret meeting with him. “Jindal’s visit seems to be aimed at for release of Kalbhushan—the agent,” he said.