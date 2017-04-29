LAHORE - The 29th session of Punjab Assembly on Friday was prorogued indefinitely after quorum failed to complete on the indication of the Opposition.

The session had started 90 minutes beyond the fixed time with Speaker Rana Iqbal Khan in the chair. The proceedings of the days remained quite sluggish as the opposition at the outset pointed out lack of quorum, and about one hour was consumed to wait for members to meet necessary minimum figure of 93 in the House.

At that time no member from the Opposition was present in the House as such there was no sloganeering, barbing of allegations and uproar which the House had witnessed during the last four days proceedings. The House had to hold general discussion on the report 2013-14 on Parks and Horticulture Authority that could not be held due to lack of quorum.

During the questions hour, Parliamentary Secretary on Primary and Secondary Healthcare, Malik Muhammad Khokhar answered queries about his department. The part of the proceedings was also without any brilliance as 10 questions were pended, seven disposed of due to non appearance of the relevant members and one was referred to the committee concerned.

The parliamentary secretary failed to answer the queries properly. Treasury member, Shumaila Aslam pointed out the new machinery has been provided in the hospital however no staff is there to operate the same. She said new machinery is getting rusting. The secretary could not give a satisfactory answer despite the fact he continuously received chits from the officers of his department.

To a supplementary question from the Treasury member, Hina Pervez Butt, relating to the announced free parking -stand facility in all public sector hospitals, the Parliamentary Secretary admitted that parking fees is being charged at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, Services Hospital and Mayo Hospital.

Law Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan was due to present a resolution against the dismissal of media workers in the city. However, the Opposition member Ahsan Riaz Fatyana again pointed out quorum which the Treasury failed to complete despite time given by the chair. On that session was prorogued indefinitely.