LAHORE - Diabetic Forum will start pilot project for training of doctors, nurses and health educators to handle diabetic patients.

This was informed at a meeting of Danish Ambassador in Pakistan Ole Thonke with Minister for Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Kh Salman Rafiq on Friday.

Commercial Advisor Royal Danish Embassy Aslam Pervaiz, Project Manager Novo Nordisk Pharma Dr Kashif Sohail, Additional Secretary Health (Technical) Dr Salman Shahid, Prof Khadija Irfan from Services Institute of Medical Sciences, Prof Irfan and other officers were also present. Diabetic Forum was established with the collaboration of Denmark and an MoU was also signed between Health Department and the Denmark Company to prevent Diabetes.

Dr Khadija Irfan informed that refresher courses for doctors of public sector hospitals of Sheikhupura, Gujranwala and Sialkot have been finalized in the first phase. This training program will start from the first week of July.

It was informed that all the logistics support and expenditure of training would be met by Novo Nordisk Pharma.

Ole Thonke said that Pakistanis have extraordinary talent due to which they were serving all over the world. He shared his experience while serving in Kenya. “I met secretary health of Kenya who was a Pakistani doctor”. He said that it was first interaction which provided opportunity to know people and culture.

OUTSOURCING is NECESSARY

Secretary Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education, Najam Ahmed Shah has said that outsourcing janitorial services, security and laundry sector was necessary for better management of the hospitals. Addressing a seminar on health sector transformations at Allama Iqbal Medical College, he directed medical superintendents of teaching hospitals to evolve computer based complaint management system for addressing public complaints.

He stressed improving local purchase of medicines, laboratory, janitorial services, parking, security arrangements, complaint cell and citizen feedback system. He directed hospitals to notify infection control committee. Earlier, public health expert of Turkey Dr Hassan Kagil presented a report in the light of detailed survey of hospitals.

Later, Secretary Health visited Jinnah Hospital. Principal Prof Rashid Zia and MS Dr Sohail Saqlain were also present. Najam Ahmed Shah appreciated the administration for improving infrastructure, high quality cleanliness, hand sanitizers and use of liquid soap in washrooms.

Dr Sohail Saqlain informed that hospital has started using auto destructive syringes and special measures have been taken for infection control.