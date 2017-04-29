LAHORE - Protest demonstrations were separately held on Friday in different cities including Lahore against prolonged loadshedding on the appeal of Jamaat-e-Islami and Pakistan People’s Party.

Heads of both the parties had couple of days ago announced starting campaign against the power outages which in some areas has crossed even 14-hour a day. The JI stated that country wide demonstrations were held against oppressive and unscheduled load shedding on the appeal of party chief Senator Sirajul Haq. Protest rallies were held in front of the offices of the power distribution companies in the federal capital, the provincial capitals and big and small cities. JI leaders led the rallies, it was stated. In Lahore, a sit in was staged in front of the LESCO head office. JI Secretary General Liaqat Baloch led the protest. Speaking on the occasion, he said that electricity was now a basic necessity for every citizen but the rulers had failed to meet this basic need just as they had failed to provide health, education, security jobs and shelter to the masses.

He recalled that the PML-N leadership had made tall claims of overcoming energy crisis within six months of taking over, but the party government had failed to resolve this issue even after being in power for four years. He said that the helpless consumers had to foot fat electricity bill every month even though they did not get electricity for long durations.

The JI central leader said that the consumers in Pakistan were paying the highest electricity tariff in the world only because of the wrong priorities and the favouritism of the rulers while electricity theft was going on under the nose of the rulers.

JI deputy chief Dr Farid Ahmed Piracha addressed the rally at Gujranwala and criticised the government for failing to fulfill its promise of overcoming energy crisis. JI Punjab chief Mian Maqsood led the rally at Faisalabad and a large crowd gathered outside the FESCO office set electricity bills on fire.

PPP organised a motorcycle rally which started from Zaman Park residence of Senator Aitzaz Ahsan and culminated at the Gulberg residence of Aslam Gill.

PPP leaders castigated the PML-N leaders Khawaja Asif and Shehbaz Sharif for making false claims of ending load shedding within few months. PPP’s Secretary Information, Ch Manzoor said that these leaders should now be ashamed of themselves for not fulfilling the pledges to overcome the energy crisis.

He said PPP would hold a protest camp at Minar-e-Pakistan on May 4 in violation of section 144 imposed by the government. Qamar Zaman Kaira said that PPP would announce a new name for Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif on May 4 because he had himself asked the people to change his name if he could not end loadshedding within six months.