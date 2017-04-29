LAHORE - A lawyer known for fighting for the public cause Friday recused himself from a public interest petition in protest, saying the Lahore High Court was not interested in such cases anymore.

Noted lawyer Azhar Siddique had filed a petition in LHC for jobs of visually-impaired persons. The court fixed the plea for hearing before Chief Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah. However, the lawyer expressed his desire to withdraw the petition.

The chief justice asked him why he wanted to withdraw the plea, observing that “a petition for public interest cannot be withdrawn”. “I want to withdraw my petition because the LHC has stopped giving weight to such petitions,” the lawyer replied.

“Instead of encouraging lawyers, the court has started imposing fines on them,” Azhar said, referring to a case pertaining to Punjab Police uniform. The lawyer said: “My associate was fined [in that case] while I was absent. And the reasons have also not been given in imposing the fine on the junior lawyer.”

He told the court that justice demands that the fine should have been imposed in his presence. On it, the CJ said that reasons have been mentioned in the verdict of police uniform case.

But an unconvincing Azhar said it was right of the lawyers and public to comment on any decision of the court.

“I’ll not appear in petition filed for the jobs of blind people,” he maintained. The CJ said the court could take up the petition even in his absence. Later, the irate lawyer got himself separated from the case.

Call for fresh hearing on Orange Line

The Civil Society Network Friday expressed distrust on the Supreme Court bench heard petitions against construction of ‘Orange Line Metro Train project’, demanding afresh hearing of the case. Civil Society Network is also one of the petitioners who had challenged construction of the project terming it a major threat to the beauty and culture of Lahore.

Abdullah Malik, President of Civil Society Network, said three of the judges of the bench were also part of the bench that decided Panama Papers’ case ‘favouring’ Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif. He objected that the five-judge bench had reserved the judgment despite that many