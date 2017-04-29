LAHORE - Experts have forecast scattered dust-thunderstorm/rain for Lahore on Saturday (today).

Shallow westerly wave has started affecting upper parts of the country and is likely to persist during next 36 hours.

The system could give rains associated with gusty winds for Malakand, Hazara, Mardan divisions, Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir and at isolated places in Peshawar, Kohat, Bannu, Rawalpindi, Sargodha, Lahore, Gujranwala, Faisalabad divisions, Islamabad and Fata. Hot and dry weather is expected elsewhere in the country.

Meanwhile, plains of the country including remained in the grip of heat wave with large scale loadshedding and water shortage adding to the woes of heat stricken people.

Jacobabad remained the hottest place in the country where mercury rose as high as 47 degree Celsius. Maximum temperature in Shaheed Benazirabad, Lasbella, Larkana and Moenjo Daro was recorded 44C, Turbat, Rohri, Dadu, Sukkar, Padidan and Hyderabad 43C.

In Lahore, maximum and minimum temperature was recorded 39C and 22C respectively. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded 24 per cent.

Lahore canal attracted a large number of people including women and children. Not only youth but also elderly people were seen bathing in the canal.