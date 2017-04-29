LAHORE - Wekh Lahore exhibition and photo contest was inaugurated by Commissioner Abdullah Sumbul on Friday. The exhibition was organised by Walled City of Lahore Authority (WCLA).

There were 450 pictures displayed in the exhibition and contest. The winners were announced and given prize money of Rs100,000, Rs75,000 and Rs50,000 in both the categories of Monuments and Street Life.

Salman Mehmood got first prize in monuments category, Muhammad Asher bagged second and Fawad Malik got third.

Zoya Khan grabbed first position in street life category, Hassan Ahmed secured second and Sher Zaman remained on third position.

Judge Arshad Ghori said that it was really a great experience in being a judge of this contest. “I see that every year the quality of photographs is improving. I am glad that more and more photographers are participating in this event which means that more and more people are visiting the walled city.”

Commissioner Abdullah Sumbul said it was really good to see all these photographs and he appreciated the efforts of Walled City of Lahore Authority in promoting the heritage and culture with modern tools of marketing.

Such activities are encouraging for youngsters and I hope similar activities will increase with the passage of time.

Director General Walled City Lahore Authority Kamran Lashari said this medium of communication which is talking through pictures is more effective than words.

“I am amazed how photographers have captured the moments in the pictures displayed in this event. People are taking more and more interest in the heritage and cultural sites now and this is a good sign. If I look back this was not a trend but now I find many photographers and youngsters roaming around in the walled city,” Lashari said.