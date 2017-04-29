LAHORE - A 25-year-old woman breathed her last in hospital where she was taken in unconscious condition, rescuers said Friday.

Police named the deceased as Ayesha Bibi. Her body was moved to morgue. According to the Sanda police, an unidentified man shifted the Ayesha to hospital and fled away. Police investigators say they believe the woman was raped after being drugged. The police say they were investigating. Meanwhile, city police recovered two dead bodies from different parts of the provincial metropolis. Rescuers said that a 45-year-old man was found dead in Shahdara Town while a 78-year-old man from the bus stand in the limits of Lorry Adda police station. The identities of both the deceased men were yet to be ascertained. The police were investigating the deaths.