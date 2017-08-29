LAHORE - The Punjab Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) has failed to arrest a former director allegedly involved in corruption of Rs2 billion in development work of Rahim Yar Khan.

Sources told The Nation that the provincial government had allocated Rs9 million for development projects in Public Health Engineering Department RahimYar Khan, but the relevant officers with mala fide intention revised the estimate to Rs2.3 billion.

Soon as the issue was brought into the notice of ACE Bahawalpur, Bahawalpur Region Director Tariq Bokhari recommended an FIR against the officers concerned but the decision was undone by Director Technical Aftab Ghani.

A report says, “Aftab Ghani patronised Sub Engineers, SDOs and XEN involved in corruption of Roads Program of Chief Minister Punjab”.

ACE launched an inquiry into alleged corruption of the ACE Director (Technical), a position known as ‘back bone’ of the department, as the technical wing of ACE is the most important section which looks into the mega corruption cases like roads, buildings, dams and other projects. Ghani, whose appointment was already in sheer violation of Anti Corruption Rules, was found involved in taking heavy bribe from people who prepared recording when he was receiving illegal gratification.

After witnessing the proofs, ACE Directior General Brig (r) Muzaffar Ali Ranjha called the said officer in his office and earlier it was decided to arrest him but, later on, he was allowed to go home.

However, an inquiry was initiated against him and a three member inquiry team was constituted to look into the matter. “We are gathering evidences from different districts against accused to gauge the actual size of corruption committed by the accused,” said an ACE officer, seeking anonymity.

On report of inquiry committee, an FIR number 26/17 was registered with ACE on April 15, 2017 but despite passage of about five months accused could not be arrested by Anti Corruption.

Aftab Ghani was a junior and non-technical officer appointed against a technical post in Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) in violation of the Services Rules. The grade-19 post of technical director was given to Ghani of grade-18 in 2015 who was from Punjab Employees Social Security Institution (PESSI) of Punjab Labour Department that doesn’t fall in the rightful category to be appointed against above said post.

The Punjab Anti Corruption Service Rules 2007 read, “The appointing authority of the post of technical director is chief minister while qualification of the candidate should be BSc (civil engineering) from a recognised university.”

The rules add: “The post will be filled by promotion on the basis of selection on merit from amongst Deputy Director (Technical) BS-18 having such minimum length of service as may be prescribed by the government and successful completion of the in service mandatory training course meant for senior engineer or Deputy Directors (Tech) of ACE at the Government Engineering Academy Punjab, Lahore. “If none is available for promotion, then posting an officer of the rank of Superintending Engineer from any engineering department of government of the Punjab.”

The Communication and Works (C&W), Irrigation, Highways, Building departments and Punjab Housing and Physical Planning Department fall in the this category. Director Technical is a most sensitive section of the ACE where inquiries of billions of rupees are conducted. Currently inquiries of mega development projects like Saaf Paani, Orange Line Metro Train, Rahim Yar Khan Development are under way. However, the accused secured interim bail from court. He is supposed to appear before court for further hearing on September 06.

AMRAIZ KHAN