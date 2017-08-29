LAHORE - Festivity at animal markets has reached its peak with Eidul Azha just a couple of days away.

People are visiting animal markets in big numbers to buy sacrificial animals. Traders from Sahiwal, Pakpattan, Okara and many other parts of the city have brought their animals to Lahore’s cattle markets.

Seven cattle markets have been set up in the city – Shahpur Kanjran, Lakhodair Sabzi Mandi, Government Employees Corporative Housing Society, Overseas Pakistanis Foundation Housing Society Phase-2, DHA Phase 9, Prism Opposite Nishat Mills and Main Saggian Road in Ravi Town.

Children are decorating their sacrificial animals with colourful accessories ahead of Eid. Various decoration accessories are being sold for Rs150 to Rs200.

Faisal Ahmed, who sells animal decoration paraphernalia at the Punjab Government Employees Corporative Housing Society Township (PCSIR), said that he had been in this business for the last five years and he believed that prices of these articles should be fair.

Also, inexperienced butchers are arriving in the city from neighboring cities. At the cattle markets butchers are being seen with promotional banners.

According to a survey, professional butchers are charging Rs3,500 to Rs5,000 to slaughter a goat and Rs10,000 to Rs20,000 to slaughter a cow. The inexperienced butchers who have arrived in the city are overcharging people.

OUR STAFF REPORTER