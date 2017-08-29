LAHORE - Capital City Police Officer Muhammad Amin Wains has announced to introduce a strict checking mechanism at all the entry points of Lahore to frisk passengers as part of the new security strategy.

The city police chief said that a comprehensive security plan has also been finalised to ensure foolproof security in the metropolis during Eid holidays. Thousands of police will be deployed across Lahore to guard worships places, markets, and shopping malls during holidays.

Wains stated this while presiding over a law and order meeting on Monday held at the Town Hall to discuss security arrangements at fruits and vegetables markets, cattle markets, railways station and bus stands. Police officers including DIG Chaudhry Sultan, SSP Athar Ismail, Lahore CTO Rai Ijaz Ahmad, SSP Imran Yaqoob, and all the divisional SPs, SDPOs, and SHOs were also present on this occasion. The representatives of different transport unions and city district government officers also attended the meeting.

On this occasion, the CCPO said the purpose of this meeting was to establish a strategy against those who destroy our live and property. “Safety arrangements must be ensured in every sector of the society and Lahore Police are utilizing all of its resources to ensure the safety of life and property of citizens,” he added. “Terrorists don’t have any religion, they target innocent people and today we are here to devise a strategy to get rid of terrorist activities. Railways stations and bus stands are the source of exit and entrance in the city and we should focus on that,” the officer highlighted.

According to him, Lahore Police are planning foolproof security arrangements so that citizens could be provided safe travelling facilities. It is the prime responsibility of transporters and administration of bus stands to ensure security for passengers, he said adding, Lahore police from head to toe is providing every type of security to the citizens.

“Citizens can play a very important role in the war against terrorism by staying vigilant about their surroundings.”

Wains also said the Lahore Police were providing foolproof security at all cattle markets amid rush of shoppers for sacrificial animals.

