LAHORE : Punjab Inspector General of Police Capt (r) Arif Nawaz Khan has directed the officers to make Detective Foot Constable (DFC) more effective at police station level so that police intelligence network could be further improved.

Chairing a meeting at Central Police Office on Monday, the IGP directed that relevant officer should contact with every complainant within stipulated time who lodged their complaints at Central Police Office and every step should be taken for redressal of the complaints.

He ordered that explanation should be called from Circle officer who failed to contact the complainant within eight hours and departmental action be taken against him.

He also directed that with the help of computer software, an app should be prepared regarding 8787 complaint center so that all RPOs, DPOs and other concerned police officers would see their relevant complaints on mobile phones.

The IGP further directed that regular inspections of police offices, police lines and police stations should be made and the system of inquiries against the police officials be made more transparent.

Briefing the IGP regarding the performance of discipline branch, the DIG D&I, Shehzada Sultan said that out of 179 complaints received in discipline branch 148 inquiries have completed and sent to relevant officers for action.

He also said that 31 pending inquiries would be completed within few days.

In the meeting, the IGP directed the officers to prepare the summery for the establishment of facilitation and 'khidmat centers' in the whole province on the pattern of Lahore and Multan at the earliest.