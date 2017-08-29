LAHORE - Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz government is using all resources to provide facilities to the masses.

“Steps have been taken by the incumbent government to bridge the divide between haves and have-nots. We are rapidly moving towards changing the culture of separate facilities of education and healthcare for the rich and the poor. We shall try our level best to minimise the disparity amongst the masses in the country,” he said while talking to elected representatives of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz here on Monday.

The chief minister said the only way to move the country forward was a just distribution of resources. He said the government was striving to transform the country into a public welfare state and minimising people’s sufferings. He said that low-income families would enjoy same facilities of healthcare and education that were accessible to the affluent. He said the PML-N led Punjab government had devised a system to provide same medicines to deserving patients that were being used by the privileged. This is an important step towards Pakistan envisioned by Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and Allama Muhammad Iqbal, he said.

The chief minister said that merit had been ensured in every sector, including education. He said that implementation of merit policy had yielded positive results. He said that thousands of children of brick-kiln workers had been given educational facilities because child labour had never been their fate. These children were now getting education at the expense of the Punjab government, he added. He said that a new era of development had started in the province due to Punjab government’s merit policy. It is sanguine that talented and capable people are joining different institutions due to implementation of the merit policy in every sphere of life.

Those who met the chief minister included MNA Shezra Mansab Ali Khan and Mehwish Sultana, parliamentary secretary for higher education.

ACTION AGAINST ILLEGAL

CATTLE MARKETS

Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said the Punjab government has established state-of-the-art cattle markets in Lahore and other cities of the province to facilitate the citizens. It is therefore imperative that people coming to buy animals in these markets should be provided all facilities.

Ordering indiscriminate action against illegal cattle markets, the chief minister said that elements involved in setting up illegal markets be arrested and legal action be initiated against them. He said that cleanliness at these markets should be ensured on a sustained basis. Similarly, these animal markets should be fumigated and the plan to deal with Congo and dengue virus should be implemented in letter and spirit, he said. The provincial minister and the secretary concerned should continue to visit these cattle markets, he added.

The chief minister expressed these views while addressing a meeting here on Monday through video link. The meeting lasted for two hours and discussed various issues, including cleanliness during Eidul Azha holidays, and arrangements at cattle markets.

Provincial ministers Mansha Ullah Butt and Asif Saeed Manhais, MNA Afzal Khokhar, lord mayor of Lahore, commissioner of Lahore Division and officials from the Civil Secretariat attended the meeting through video link. The chief secretary and other officials participated in the meeting from Model Town; while mayors, commissioners and deputy commissioners of Faisalabad, Dera Ghazi Khan, Multan, Sargodha, Sahiwal, Gujranwala and Rawalpindi divisions attended the meeting through video link.

Addressing the meeting, Shehbaz said that best cleanliness arrangements should be ensured on Eid-ul-Azha in Lahore and throughout the province. Burning heads and feet of sacrificial animals along the roads will be banned on Eid-ul-Azha and this ban would be strictly implemented at open places. The deputy commissioner and district police officer of the concerned district would be held responsible if a single incident of burning of head and foot is reported. Negligence would not be tolerated at any cost, he said. All concerned institutions should perform their duties with best coordination. He said that strict action would be initiated if people face any difficulty due to sacrificial animals’ waste. It is the responsibility of the government and concerned agencies to provide clean environment to people and therefore respective departments should work proactively. The chief minister said that a big number of citizens along with their children would visit parks on Eid therefore swings installed in parks should be properly checked and safety standards should be ensured. Similarly, smooth flow of traffic in the cities should be ensured.

During the meeting, the chief minister was given a detailed briefing about arrangements for Eid.

OUR STAFF REPORTER